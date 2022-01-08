Antonio Brown Calls Himself ‘American Hero’ In Underrated Part Of Tom Brady Rant

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s Antonio Brown’s world and we’re just living in it during this latest news cycle.

Since storming off the field mid-game Sunday and being released from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a few days later, the NFL receiver has been on an absolute social media tear — ripping relationships to shreds left and right.

Tom Brady and his business partner Alex Guerrero were unlikely targets in the last 24 hours or so, even after both appear to have showed him grace through the situation. But Brown’s rant about the quarterback Friday seemed to overshadow other parts of his interview with “The Full Send Podcast.”

For example, this truly astonishing lack of self awareness:

“How I’ve been handled, how I continue to be handled, how I continue to be slandered, how I continue to be made upon as a bad guy — I know America love its bad guys — but I’m a great guy,” Brown said during the episode. “I just won a Super Bowl, I’m an American hero, I persevered through numerous adversities.

“I took a COVID suspension without evidence and information that was presented correctly and came back and got 100 yards on half an ankle — a deltoid, a torn ligament, bone fractures in my ankle. No one’s talking about the great things that I’ve been able to persevere through and do. I’ve been kicked off teams, written bad about, bad statements, created bad stories, and no matter what’s been said, I continue to persevere and come through with the work.”

Jeeze.