Antonio Brown Saga Goes Next Level With Wild Claims From OnlyFans Model

Just as troubling are Louise’s claims about Brown’s behavior leading up to and during their alleged sexual encounter. Louise told DailyMail.com that Brown appeared disturbed and left her rambling voice messages before they met up, and then drifted in and out of sleep after they had sex, which the wide receiver allegedly insisted on filming.

“He was mumbling (in the messages) and not making sense,” Louise told DailyMail.com. “Honestly, I thought he was drunk.

“He kept saying ‘I have money for you, I have a bonus for you’ and I was like, ‘What are you saying?’ I just thought that was weird.”

According to Louise, Brown wanted her to sleep over but she declined after learning he had a meeting with quarterback Tom Brady early Sunday morning. She said they exchanged text messages after Sunday’s tantrum — during which Brown removed his pads and exited the field shirtless in the third quarter of Tampa Bay’s 28-24 win — and that she felt compelled to speak out because she’s concerned about his mental health.

“I had no intention of exposing Antonio Brown ever but then I saw what happened and I thought, ‘Oh my god, I’ve seen the events leading up to this breakdown — I’m involved,'” she told DailyMail.com. “I really couldn’t understand half of what he said (at the hotel) because he was mumbling. This man really did not seem OK.”

Louise told WFAN’s “Carton & Roberts” on Thursday that Brown’s lawyer on Tuesday offered her $10,000 not to tell the story. Obviously, that alleged offer went nowhere, with Louise saying the story is “way too juicy” to settle for anything less than $100,000.

According to Louise, Brown reached out in wake of her story going public, to which she allegedly replied: “I saw an opportunity and ran with it, babe. No hard feelings. Still love you (heart emoji). At least it’s a sexy story.”

When asked by “Carton & Roberts” about Brown’s ankle, Louise said: “I think he is (lying), because he was just all hyped to play (Sunday). Nothing about his ankle. And he was walking around the room with me fine. He brought me in the room. He seemed fine.”