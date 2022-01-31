Bengals’ Joe Burrow Awesomely Clears Air About Flashy Necklace

NESN Logo Sign In

Wise philosopher Deion Sanders once said “If you look good, you feel good. If you feel good, you play good. If you play good, they pay good.”

Joe Burrow lived by that notion Sunday, and the Bengals now are onto their first Super Bowl in 33 years.

Burrow arrived to Arrowhead Stadium in style, rocking shades and a custom diamond chain. From there, the sophomore signal-caller threw for 250 yards and two touchdowns to help lift Cincinnati over the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.

After the game, Burrow was asked if the diamonds on his necklace were real.

“They’re definitely real,” Burrow told reporters. “I think I make too much money to have fake ones, you know? So, these are real.”

Burrow certainly doesn’t have to worry about finances, as he’s on Year 2 of a four-year, $36 million fully guaranteed deal on top of endorsements. But that deal probably is going to look like chump change to Burrow’s second NFL contract.