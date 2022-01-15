Bruins Notes: Message From Former Coach Now Mantra For Bruce Cassidy’s Team

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — The Bruins look like a completely different team since the calendar turned to 2022.

Boston now has won eight of its last nine games, and five in a row after Saturday’s thrilling 4-3 overtime win against the Nashville Predators at TD Garden. Taylor Hall scored the game-winner with a greasy goal that kept the win streak alive.

It’s clear this team is having more fun. Whether the extended holiday break helped reset the Black and Gold, or the lines getting switched up ignited a fire, the vibe as a whole is a positive one.

“We’re having a blast,” Hall told NESN’s Sophia Jurksztowicz after the game, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “I think the coaches are having fun too.”

It’s not often you hear of coaches having fun, and B’s bench boss Bruce Cassidy agrees, but he also knows the Bruins are in a better mindset, and having fun in the process.

“Fun is not usually equated with the word coach a lot,” Cassidy said over Zoom after the game. “We’re kind of crusty at times, but, I think we all get along, we have good personalities. We can joke around, we try to with the players keep the room light when necessary. Right now when you’re winning it’s always more enjoyable for everybody. That’s what we take pride in is representing the Bruins crest and playing good hockey.

“Early on in the year there was a lot of uneven play and couldn’t really get going with the schedule, so obviously it’s not as much fun.”