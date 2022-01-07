Celtics-76ers Game Flexed By ESPN In Favor Of Bulls-Warriors

Boston and Philadelphia now plays at 7 p.m. ET

The Boston Celtics matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers on Jan. 14 has been flexed off national television.

ESPN instead will televise the Golden State Warriors-Chicago Bulls game in the primetime 7:30 p.m. ET slot. Boston’s tilt gets changed to 7 p.m. ET.

The NBA made the changes Friday evening, one day after the Celtics fell to 11th in the Eastern Conference and a 18-21 record following a comeback win by the New York Knicks.

The Bulls sit first in the East, so with the Celtics struggling, pivoting to that game featuring Chicago up against Steph Curry is a no-brainer for ESPN.

