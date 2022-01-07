Celtics Injury Report: These Two Players Out Vs. New York

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics have just two players listed on their injury report entering a rematch against the New York Knicks.

Payton Pritchard will miss another game in health and safety protocols, but fortunately, he’s the only player with that designation. Hopefully that means Boston is in the clear when it comes to its COVID-19 outbreak.

Brodric Thomas is the only other player listed out. The guard is still dealing with lower back pain.

As of Friday, all of Boston’s main rotation players are available. The Knicks defeated the Celtics 108-105 on Thursday night with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by R.J. Barrett. The Knicks follow the Celtics back to Boston for a rematch at TD Garden that tips off at 7:30 p.m. ET.