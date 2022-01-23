Celtics Wrap: Jayson Tatum Drops 51 On Wizards In Huge Win For Boston

The Boston Celtics are back on track.
Behind a huge afternoon from Jayson Tatum, the Celtics topped the Washington Wizards, 116-87, at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. Boston improved to 24-24 with the win, while the Wizards dropped to 23-24.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
It’s safe to say that Tatum found his way out of his shooting slump.
The forward, who missed six three-point shots in Boston’s loss to the Portland Trail Blazers and was 0-for-17 through three games, came out firing Sunday. There was a marked difference in the opening minutes as he had 10 points to help Boston to an 18-10 lead, but he didn’t let up. Tatum entered the half with 31 points on 11-of-14 shooting with seven rebounds as the Celtics led 60-45.
Tatum kept it going in the second half, eventually finishing the night with 51 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. He was 9-of-14 from long range — certainly making up for lost time.
STARS OF THE GAME
— The Celtics hardly needed support behind Tatum, but Jaylen Brown logged 18 points and 10 boards.
— Marcus Smart, in his first game back after a six-game absence due to a thigh contusion, health and safety protocols and conditioning, finished with 11 points, six assists, four rebounds and four steals.
— For the Wizards, Bradley Beal was the leading scorer with 19 points.
