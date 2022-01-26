Curt Schilling, Who Missed Hall Of Fame Selection, Congratulates David Ortiz

NESN Logo Sign In

Former Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling, much to his relief, did not make the cut for the Baseball Hall of Fame in his final year on the ballot. But rather than comment about his own situation, he took the opportunity to congratulate his former Boston teammate David Ortiz, who was selected for induction in his first year on the ballot.

After he missed out on selection in 2021, his ninth year on the ballot, Schilling announced he had asked to be removed from the ballot for his 10th and final year of eligibility, but the Hall of Fame’s board of directors in July denied the request.

Schilling did not mention his unwanted candidacy following the announcement and offered congratulations to Ortiz via Twitter.

“Every year the conversation revolves around who didn’t get in,” Schilling wrote. “Like All-Star voting, who cheated. I say it every year and especially this year, focus on who did get in. David Ortiz deserved a 1st ballot induction. Congratulations my friend you earned it!”

Schilling received 58.6% of votes this year after barely falling short in 2021, when he received 71.9%. Players must receive 75% of votes to be selected.