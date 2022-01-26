Red Sox’s Alex Cora Congratulates David Ortiz For Hall Of Fame Selection

NESN Logo Sign In

Alex Cora didn’t get to coach David Ortiz on the Red Sox, but he got to see what went into his game first-hand while playing Boston from 2005-2008.

And on Tuesday, the Red Sox manager watched his old teammate get voted into the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility.

“David #HallOfFamer. That sounds great! Congratulations @DavidOrtiz,” Cora tweeted out after the announcement.

Ortiz received 77.9% of the writers’ vote to become eligible, officially capping off quite the career with 10 All-Star selections, three World Series titles and everything else that came with achieving that.

Red Sox brass like John Henry, Tom Werner and Sam Kennedy also congratulated Ortiz for the accomplishment.