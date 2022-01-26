David Ortiz’s Call From Hall Of Fame Has All Emotions One Would Hope

NESN Logo Sign In

It isn’t up for debate anymore, David Ortiz officially is a Hall of Famer.

Over the last few months as ballots started to trickle in and were counted by Ryan Thibodaux and his team on Twitter, it raised the question as to whether or not Ortiz would get into the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame on his first attempt. It started to seem more and more likely the longtime Boston Red Sox legend would get in as more ballots came in and the news officially broke Tuesday.

Ortiz got the call Tuesday ahead of the official announcement and the Red Sox released a clip of the call. It is everything you would hope.

Ortiz is the lone player from the writer’s ballot to earn selection into the Hall of Fame after racking up 77.9% of the total vote. He becomes just the fifth player in Red Sox history to become a first-ballot Hall of Famer joining Ted Williams, Carl Yastrzemski, Wade Boggs and Pedro Martinez.