David Pastrnak Nets 17th Goal Of Season After Slick Play Vs. Capitals

David Pastrnak is in the zone right now.

The Boston Bruins right winger entered Thursday night’s showdown with the Washington Capitals riding a three-game point streak and didn’t take long to extend it as he netted his 17th goal of the season 4:57 into the first period.

While on a rush, Pastrnak left the puck back for left winger Taylor Hall who perfectly found him right in front of the net. All the 25-year-old had to do from there was just tap it past Capitals goaltender Vitek Vanecek.

You can check out a video of the goal below:

Over the last nine games Pastrnak has been a one-man wrecking machine scoring nine goals and adding in three assists as well.