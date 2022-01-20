Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Capitals Lines, Pairings

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins hope to get back on track against the Washington Capitals.

Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy revealed to reporters one lineup change he’ll make for the tilt with the Capitals on Thursday at TD Garden. After missing the last five games, Nick Foligno returns from injury to take the right-wing spot on Boston’s third line. Oskar Steen, who has been playing well lately, will be a healthy scratch.

The Bruins are coming off of a heavy loss to the Carolina Hurricanes. Rather than make knee-jerk reactions, Cassidy will stick with the lines and pairings that previously helped the Bruins mount a season-high five-game win streak.

The other lineup change comes in the net, as Linus Ullmark starts as goaltender, and Tuukka Rask serves as his backup after Tuesday’s nightmare start.

Fans can watch Bruins-Capitals on ESPN+. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

Here are the teams’ projected lines and defensive pairings:

BOSTON BRUINS (22-12-2)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–Craig Smith

Taylor Hall–Erik Haula–David Pastrnak

Jake DeBrusk–Charlie Coyle–Nick Foligno

Anton Blidh–Tomas Nosek–Curtis Lazar