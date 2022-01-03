Here’s Another Wildly Bizarre Story Of What Antonio Brown Did Post-Tantrum

NESN Logo Sign In

Perhaps the only thing more bizarre than Antonio Brown’s tantrum on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers sideline, and then his ensuing shirtless exit, have been the stories of what the wideout did after running through the tunnel at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

There were reports Brown ran directly into a police car — still shirtless — and had that car escort him to the airport. There have also been many posting pictures to social media, sharing how Brown was waiting for an Uber outside the stadium as his Buccaneers continued to finish their game against the New York Jets.

It’s all incredibly perplexing and almost difficult to imagine. Well, there’s another of such stories as shared on the Barstool Sports podcast “Pardon My Take.” The podcast published an interview Monday with someone who claimed to be “close” with Brown, and that person, who goes by the name “Danny Boy Hustle Hard” — yes, seriously — said he picked Brown up and spent hours with him after the mid-game tantrum and ensuing exit.

A rather obvious disclaimer: You’re going to want to take this story with a grain of salt.

“Danny Boy Hustle Hard,” who we’ll refer to below as just simply “Danny,” said he picked up Brown from Newark Liberty International Airport after Brown was dropped off there by a state police officer. Danny was first en route to get Brown from MetLife Stadium after a mutual friend — who is friends with AB, too — told Danny he needed to go pick up Brown immediately at the stadium. Danny then found out that Brown got impatient, which led him to get a ride to the airport.

Brown, according to Danny, had planned to take a flight from Newark to Tampa Bay but when he arrived at the airport Brown got frustrated about the people taking photos and videos and opted against getting on the flight. Brown himself then called Danny to pick him up at the airport.

“I flew to the airport because I know AB personally and I know he’s a (expletive) lunatic and I didn’t want him getting locked in the airport,” Danny said on the podcast, even sharing how Brown was located at Terminal C, Level 2.