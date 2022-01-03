Here’s Another Wildly Bizarre Story Of What Antonio Brown Did Post-Tantrum

Perhaps the only thing more bizarre than Antonio Brown’s tantrum on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers sideline, and then his ensuing shirtless exit, have been the stories of what the wideout did after running through the tunnel at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.
There were reports Brown ran directly into a police car — still shirtless — and had that car escort him to the airport. There have also been many posting pictures to social media, sharing how Brown was waiting for an Uber outside the stadium as his Buccaneers continued to finish their game against the New York Jets.
It’s all incredibly perplexing and almost difficult to imagine. Well, there’s another of such stories as shared on the Barstool Sports podcast “Pardon My Take.” The podcast published an interview Monday with someone who claimed to be “close” with Brown, and that person, who goes by the name “Danny Boy Hustle Hard” — yes, seriously — said he picked Brown up and spent hours with him after the mid-game tantrum and ensuing exit.
A rather obvious disclaimer: You’re going to want to take this story with a grain of salt.
“Danny Boy Hustle Hard,” who we’ll refer to below as just simply “Danny,” said he picked up Brown from Newark Liberty International Airport after Brown was dropped off there by a state police officer. Danny was first en route to get Brown from MetLife Stadium after a mutual friend — who is friends with AB, too — told Danny he needed to go pick up Brown immediately at the stadium. Danny then found out that Brown got impatient, which led him to get a ride to the airport.
Brown, according to Danny, had planned to take a flight from Newark to Tampa Bay but when he arrived at the airport Brown got frustrated about the people taking photos and videos and opted against getting on the flight. Brown himself then called Danny to pick him up at the airport.
“I flew to the airport because I know AB personally and I know he’s a (expletive) lunatic and I didn’t want him getting locked in the airport,” Danny said on the podcast, even sharing how Brown was located at Terminal C, Level 2.
Danny and Brown proceeded to spend the next two hours together driving around and even driving into the city. Danny explained how he was in the car with Brown when the receiver published his first social media post following the incident. Brown, according to Danny, wanted to go on Instagram Live, but was talked out of doing so by both Brown’s manager and Danny. He didn’t mention anything about Brown releasing a rap song.
“The (expletive) guy is laughing like he just scored nine touchdowns during the game,” Danny told PMT. “He was such in a happy mood, but you could tell he was like, not in a bad mood, but maybe like a little disappointed, but trying not to let it get to him.”
Brown remains in New York, according to Danny, who expected he’d be getting dinner with him Monday night.
And then there was one other piece to the puzzle that Danny tried (?) to fill in.
What led to Brown taking off his jersey, shoulder pads, undershirt and gloves — the last two which he threw in the crowd — and run shirtless off the field?
“They (Buccaneers) were down 24-10 or whatever the score was and he wasn’t getting the ball, know what I’m saying?” Danny told PMT. “And what really set him off, I think a coach or somebody on the sideline, yeah it was a coach, said something to him and that really just flipped his (expletive) top,” Danny said. “That’s 100%. fact.”
Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said Brown was no longer a member of the team immediately after the game. Arians was asked repeatedly about the situation again Monday, but didn’t offer much insight.