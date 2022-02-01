Here’s What Patrick Mahomes Told Joe Burrow After AFC Championship

NESN Logo Sign In

It sounds like Patrick Mahomes knows who he wants to win the Super Bowl.

The No. 4 seeded Cincinnati Bengals knocked off the No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship to earn a trip to the Super Bowl.

After the game, Mahomes walked over to Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow to congratulate him on the win and even had words about The Big Game.

“Go win it all,” Mahomes said as captured on NFL Films.

The Bengals have a tall task ahead of them as they have to travel to Los Angeles to take on the Rams at SoFi Stadium, but they already have defied the odds a few times. Why not one more time?