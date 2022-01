NESN Logo Sign In

At long last, the Washington Football Team will have a new name.

It’s been about a year and a half since Washington dropped its old name, and an announcement of a new one and new logo will come Feb. 2, it revealed Tuesday morning in a tweet.

The wait is almost over



Mark your calendars: 2.2.22 pic.twitter.com/6Ofhfya5sA — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) January 4, 2022

Washington has been in search of a new name and logo since July 2020 and played the last two NFL seasons under Football Team.

Now when the 2022 season kicks off in the fall, Washington fans will be able to cheer for their team by its new moniker.