Jayson Tatum Feeling Better Compared To First Bout With COVID-19

Jayson Tatum dealt with COVID-19 last season, which left him using an inhaler after returning to the court. The second time around wasn’t nearly as bad.

The Celtics star should rejoin the team for Wednesday’s game against the San Antonio Spurs. Boston has struggled all season to remain healthy — whether due to injuries or illness, but finally appears to be trending in the right direction.

After Tuesday’s shootaround, Tatum was asked about his bout with the virus, and he noted how much better he feels this time during his recovery.

“I feel a lot better with everything,” Tatum told reporters, per The Boston Globe. “My quarantine was shorter, my body feels a lot better compared to my first couple of days back practicing than last year when I first came back. So that’s a positive sign.”

Head coach Ime Udoka is optimistic from what he’s seen in practice, and isn’t committed to giving Tatum a minutes restriction.

“He’s looking good out here with what he is doing so far, and he’s the type of guy that wants to come back and get right back into his role and not be limited,” Udoka told reporters. “Something he’s stressed is that he doesn’t love a minutes restriction and anything like that. As long as his conditioning and wind is fine, he can get right back to playing at the level that he was.”

The Celtics host the Spurs on Wednesday night. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.