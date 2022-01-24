Jerod Mayo Reportedly Not Among Finalists For This Head Coach Job

NESN Logo Sign In

Barring a late change, Jerod Mayo will not be taking over as head coach of the Denver Broncos.

The New England Patriots inside linebackers coach is not among the finalists in Denver’s head-coaching search, according to a report Monday from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

Those finalists, per Rapoport, are Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell and Green Bay Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett.

From @GMFB: #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers will mull his future, the intrigue surrounding #Saints coach Sean Payton, and the #Broncos have some finalists ? Dan Quinn, Kevin O?Connell, and Nathaniel Hackett. pic.twitter.com/bGxJoQgGay — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 24, 2022

Mayo interviewed with the Broncos last Wednesday and “very much impressed” the Denver brass with his leadership qualities, per a report from 9News’ Mike Klis. The 35-year-old former linebacker remains in the mix for the Las Vegas Raiders’ head-coaching vacancy, for which he’ll interview on Tuesday.

#Patriots de facto defensive coordinator Jerod Mayo flies to Las Vegas today to interview for the #Raiders HC job tomorrow, source said. He has impressed in the interviews he?s had, now gets a chance in Vegas. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 24, 2022

The Raiders also plan to interview Patriots director of player personnel Dave Ziegler for their general manager opening and reportedly are considering Josh McDaniels as their next head coach, as well, though McDaniels has yet to receive a publicly reported interview request.