Liverpool Vs. Arsenal: Score, Highlight Of Carabao Cup Semifinal Game

The teams will play the second leg next week

by

Liverpool was held to a 0-0 draw by Arsenal Thursday at Anfield in the Carabao Cup semifinal first leg.

It proved to be a frustrating evening for the Reds, who were unable to make the breakthrough despite dominating possession and territory after Granit Xhaka was sent off for fouling Diogo Jota midway through the first half. 

Indeed, Jürgen Klopp’s Reds were indebted to Alisson Becker for ensuring they go into next week’s second leg at Emirates Stadium level after the Brazilian made a brilliant second-half save to deny Bukayo Saka. 

Click to read more about Liverpool-Arsenal >>

More Soccer:

Liverpool Vs. Arsenal: Score, Highlight Of Carabao Cup Semifinal Game
Previous Article

San Francisco 49ers vs. Dallas Cowboys NFC Wild Card Preview, Picks, and Betting Guide
New England Patriots linebackers coach Jerod Mayo
Next Article

Patriots’ Jerod Mayo Expected To Be ‘Leading Candidate’ For Texans Job

Picked For You

Related