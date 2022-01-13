Liverpool Vs. Arsenal: Score, Highlight Of Carabao Cup Semifinal Game

NESN Logo Sign In

Liverpool was held to a 0-0 draw by Arsenal Thursday at Anfield in the Carabao Cup semifinal first leg.

It proved to be a frustrating evening for the Reds, who were unable to make the breakthrough despite dominating possession and territory after Granit Xhaka was sent off for fouling Diogo Jota midway through the first half.

Xhaka picks up the 6th red card of his Arsenal career ? pic.twitter.com/pL3ktiEyTf — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 13, 2022

Indeed, Jürgen Klopp’s Reds were indebted to Alisson Becker for ensuring they go into next week’s second leg at Emirates Stadium level after the Brazilian made a brilliant second-half save to deny Bukayo Saka.