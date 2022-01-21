Marcelo Mayer, Red Sox Prospect, Shows Off Sweet Swing In Workout Video

Mayer is honing his craft during the offseason

by

Marcelo Mayer already is one to watch.

The Boston Red Sox prospect showed off his smooth swing early Friday morning in a video he shared on Twitter. The clip, which you can see by clicking here, shows Mayer taking cuts in a batting cage and includes a caption that might excite Red Sox Nation: “Ramping up… Can’t wait!!” he wrote.

The Red Sox selected Mayer with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft and he didn’t take long to soar toward the top of the organization’s prospects rankings. MLB.com in August projected him as a “future star” for 2023. A talent evaluator described him as a potential “franchise cornerstone” and compared him to some current elite big-leaguers.

Mayer still must climb through several minor-league levels before his MLB debut becomes a possibility. Nevertheless, if he continues to combine hard work with his obvious talent, it only will be a matter of time before he reaches Boston.

