NFL Rumors: Aaron Rodgers Interested In Leaving Packers For This Team

NESN Logo Sign In

Aaron Rodgers might have been indirectly courted by the Denver Broncos on Wednesday night.

The Broncos reportedly were the first of the nine NFL teams with head-coaching vacancies to fill the highly important role. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Denver signed Nathaniel Hackett, who was the Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator the last three seasons. Rodgers went out of his way to endorse Hackett once he started lining up interviews for various jobs around the league.

Shortly after Schefter reported the Hackett news, his ESPN colleague, Kimberley A. Martin, weighed in on the Broncos’ hire and how it relates to Rodgers.

“Mentioned yesterday on @GetUpESPN that league sources have said Aaron Rodgers has interest in DEN, provided a GB coach is there — ie, Nathaniel Hackett or Luke Getsy,” Martin tweeted. “Hackett now set to be the #Broncos new HC. (Rodgers is a big Hackett supporter BTS)”

The Broncos arguably have been the team most tied to Rodgers in rumors since chatter about his potential Packers departure first began circulating last year. Denver at one point last offseason even was reported to be Rodgers’ preferred destination if he were to move on from Green Bay.

The Broncos appear to be an above-average quarterback away from being a legitimate Super Bowl contender, and a separation from the only NFL organization he’s ever known might be in the best interest of both Rodgers and the Packers. And with Hackett now in Denver, Rodgers taking his talents to the Mile High City almost makes too much sense.