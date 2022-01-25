NFL Rumors: Sean Payton ‘Stepping Away’ From Saints After 15 Seasons

NESN Logo Sign In

It appears yet another NFL team will be looking for a new head coach.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Sean Payton informed the New Orleans Saints he will be “stepping away” from the team after 15 seasons with the organization.

Payton helped lead the Saints to a Super Bowl victory in 2010.

Saints owner Gayle Benso earlier this week said she wasn’t sure if anyone really knew what the future held for Payton in New Orleans.

Now we do know.

It’s unclear if Payton will step away from the NFL completely or if he will interview with any of the vacancies available.