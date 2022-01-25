NFL Rumors: Sean Payton ‘Stepping Away’ From Saints After 15 Seasons

There are a slew of teams in need of a head coach

by

It appears yet another NFL team will be looking for a new head coach.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Sean Payton informed the New Orleans Saints he will be “stepping away” from the team after 15 seasons with the organization.

Payton helped lead the Saints to a Super Bowl victory in 2010.

Saints owner Gayle Benso earlier this week said she wasn’t sure if anyone really knew what the future held for Payton in New Orleans.

Now we do know.

It’s unclear if Payton will step away from the NFL completely or if he will interview with any of the vacancies available.

More NFL:

Why Shannon Sharpe Isn’t Convinced Tom Brady Is GOAT Of All Athletes
Thumbnail photo via Jan 2, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton on the sidelines in the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand
Previous Article

How Advice From Ray Bourque Inspired Viral Brad Marchand Video With Bruins Fan
NBA: Memphis Grizzlies at Dallas Mavericks
Next Article

Tonight's Hottest NBA Player Prop Bets: Doncic and Tatum to fall short

Picked For You

Related