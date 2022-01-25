Why Shannon Sharpe Isn’t Convinced Tom Brady Is GOAT Of All Athletes

NESN Logo Sign In

Shannon Sharpe has had some, shall we say, questionable takes when it comes to Tom Brady and his legacy, and that trend continued Tuesday morning.

The talking head unleashed an interesting opinion on whether he believes Brady is the greatest athlete of all time during “Undisputed.”

“Over 22 seasons he’s been phenomenal, but I’m going to say no,” Sharpe said. “Brady’s had an unbelievable career, but what keeps me from saying yes is the lack of individual accomplishments. For me it’s (Wayne) Gretzky, (Michael Jordan) and (LeBron James).”

Watch the full clip below:

.@ShannonSharpe on whether Tom Brady is the GOAT of all athletes:



"Over 22 seasons he's been phenomenal, but I'm going to say no. Brady's had an unbelievable career, but what keeps me from saying yes is the lack of individual accomplishments. For me it's Gretzky, MJ and Bron." pic.twitter.com/1ETuPY40vd — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) January 25, 2022

Theres’ no denying the above athletes are phenomenal and could be the GOAT of their respective sports, especially Gretzky who has the NHL’s goal record with 894. Jordan has five MVP’s to his name and James is the only NBA player to win the MVP four times in five seasons.

However, if Sharpe indeed wants to talk about individual accomplishments, Brady does have five Super Bowl MVP awards and three regular-season MVP’s. Brady also holds a slew of quarterback records, but to each their own, we suppose.