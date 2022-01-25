Nick Foligno Drops Gloves With Sam Carrick; Eats Punch Before Landing Two

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins were in sore need of a little pick-me-up midway through the second period of Monday’s game against the Anaheim Ducks at TD Garden.

And while David Pastrnak provided a goal to cut Boston’s deficit to 2-1 with 12 minutes left in the period, Nick Foligno followed it up by dropping the gloves with Ducks forward Sam Carrick.

Foligno, who got into a little scuffle with Anaheim goaltender John Gibson a few minutes prior, ate the first punch from Carrick and delivered a pair of shots himself before the two were separated.

Unfortunately for the B’s, the Ducks scored to extend their lead to 3-1 a few minutes later.