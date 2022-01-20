One Thought On Every Patriots Defensive Player After 2021 Season

Cameron McGrone

The 2021 fifth-rounder tore his ACL in his final season at Michigan and missed all of 2021 while recovering. He did see some practice time late in the season but never was added to the 53-man roster. What the Patriots have in McGrone remains to be seen, but his pre-injury athleticism and talent were very intriguing.

Terez Hall

Hall, whose hard-hitting playstyle turned heads in 2020, missed all of this season due to an undisclosed injury. He’s an exclusive-rights free agent this offseason but seemingly could come back to fight for a roster spot.

SECONDARY

Kyle Dugger

The 2020 second-round pick still has work to do but appears on the cusp of being one of the game’s most impactful safeties. Dugger is a huge talent who should be a foundational piece in the Patriots defense.

Joejuan Williams

Williams, a second-round pick in 2019, was mostly terrible this season. He was a healthy scratch for multiple games and was benched on numerous occasions. He’s under contract for 2022, but it’s hard to see him making the team.

J.C. Jackson

Jackson, who ranked second in the NFL in interceptions this season, has established himself as a top-flight cornerback, even if he’s not truly elite. His free agency will be one of the top Patriots storylines to follow this offseason. New England has the option to place the franchise tag on Jackson, but in doing so would have to commit roughly $17 million. Whether Jackson is worth that is debatable.

Jonathan Jones

One of the best slot corners in football, Jones underwent season-ending shoulder surgery in October. He still is just 28 years old and is under contract for 2022. Jones returning to his pre-injury level of play is something that needs to happen for the Patriots next season.

Myles Bryant

Played admirably once Jones went down but struggled down the stretch. However, Bryant is talented, versatile and hard-working, and his coaches and teammates clearly love him. He should have a role next season.

Shaun Wade

Acquired via preseason trade with the Baltimore Ravens, Wade played in just three games during his rookie season and battled multiple injuries. If he plays well in training camp, he could see a big role in 2022. Still, the issues that caused Wade to slip to the fifth round in the 2021 draft make him a bit of a wild card moving forward.

Jalen Mills

Mills is most impactful when used as a versatile, swiss-army-knife defensive back. But, due to injuries, he was forced to spend much of the season as New England’s No. 2 cornerback, which was not the best use of his talents. That said, Mills played well for much of the season and should be even better in 2022.

Adrian Phillips

The veteran safety has played at a Pro Bowl level since joining the Patriots in 2020 and recently was rewarded with a three-year contract extension. He’ll be 30 next season, but Phillips only has gotten better over the last few seasons. He’s a leader on the defense and one of its best players.

Devin McCourty

McCourty clearly has lost a step yet still enjoyed another fine season in 2021. He’s 34 years old and will be a free agent this offseason, but it’s hard to envision McCourty playing anywhere else and he thus far has given no indication of planning to retire.

Joshuah Bledsoe

The rookie safety missed all of training camp and most of the season while working his way back from multiple wrist surgeries. Bledsoe saw practice time late in the campaign and performed well enough to earn a spot on the 53-man roster. His coaches and teammates speak very highly of him.

Cody Davis

The special teamer clearly has a fan in Belichick and played well throughout the season. He’ll be back in 2022.

Justin Bethel

The veteran had another strong season on special teams and handled himself well in his limited defensive opportunities. Bethel, 31, is under contract for 2022.

Sean Davis

Joined the Patriots during the season and provided safety depth down the stretch. Davis will be a free agent this spring and is little more than a practice squad player.

D’Angelo Ross

Like Hall, Ross is an exclusive-rights free agent and easily could be back in camp next summer. He played in three games this season and is talented enough to earn a consistent role, depending on what the depth chart looks like.

DeVante Bausby

Joined the Patriots for the wild-card game against the Bills due to Mills landing on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Bausby did not look good in his limited opportunities.