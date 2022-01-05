Patriots Injury Report: Reason For Kyle Dugger’s Absence Revealed

Ten players were limited Wednesday

A hand injury kept safety Kyle Dugger out of Wednesday’s practice, according to the New England Patriots’ injury report.

Dugger, who recorded an interception in Sunday’s 50-10 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, was the only member of the Patriots’ active roster who did not participate in the team’s first practice of Week 18.

Ten players were listed as limited participants. Offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn (hip) and special teamer Cody Davis (wrist) were new additions to the injury report.

Wide receiver Nelson Agholor returned to practice in a limited capacity after missing the previous two weeks with a concussion.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
S Kyle Dugger, Hand

LIMITED AVAILABILITY
WR Nelson Agholor, Concussion
C David Andrews, Shoulder
DL Christian Barmore, Knee
RB Brandon Bolden, Knee
DB Cody Davis, Wrist
K Nick Folk, Left Knee
RB Damien Harris, Hamstring
LB Dont’a Hightower, Knee
WR Jakobi Meyers, Thigh
S Adrian Phillips, Knee
OT Isaiah Wynn, Hip

Defensive back Myles Bryant and offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste are on the reserve/COVID-19 list and did not practice Wednesday.

The playoff-bound Patriots are preparing to visit the Miami Dolphins on Sunday in their regular season finale. The following players were listed on Miami’s injury report:

LIMITED AVAILABILITY
DT John Jenkins, Illness
DE Emmanuel Ogbah, Quad
WR DeVante Parker, Not Injury Related – Veteran Rest
WR Preston Williams, Illness

FULL AVAILABILITY
G/T Jesse Davis, Knee / Elbow
WR Isaiah Ford, Knee
RB Phillip Lindsay, Ankle

