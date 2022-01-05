Patriots Injury Report: Reason For Kyle Dugger’s Absence Revealed

NESN Logo Sign In

A hand injury kept safety Kyle Dugger out of Wednesday’s practice, according to the New England Patriots’ injury report.

Dugger, who recorded an interception in Sunday’s 50-10 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, was the only member of the Patriots’ active roster who did not participate in the team’s first practice of Week 18.

Ten players were listed as limited participants. Offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn (hip) and special teamer Cody Davis (wrist) were new additions to the injury report.

Wide receiver Nelson Agholor returned to practice in a limited capacity after missing the previous two weeks with a concussion.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

S Kyle Dugger, Hand

LIMITED AVAILABILITY

WR Nelson Agholor, Concussion

C David Andrews, Shoulder

DL Christian Barmore, Knee

RB Brandon Bolden, Knee

DB Cody Davis, Wrist

K Nick Folk, Left Knee

RB Damien Harris, Hamstring

LB Dont’a Hightower, Knee

WR Jakobi Meyers, Thigh

S Adrian Phillips, Knee

OT Isaiah Wynn, Hip

Defensive back Myles Bryant and offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste are on the reserve/COVID-19 list and did not practice Wednesday.