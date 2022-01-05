Why Nick Wright Considers Patriots ‘Parking Garage’ Team In NFL Tier List

NESN Logo Sign In

Nick Wright still doesn’t believe in the New England Patriots, and that probably won’t change anytime soon.

The “First Things First” co-host has been anti-Patriots for years, and that’s continued this season. Even while New England was on a seven-game win streak, Wright was downplaying its achievements and ripping Mac Jones.

So, how does he feel about the Patriots now that they’re back in the playoffs? He offered insight Wednesday during an “NFL tier list” segment.

“Parking garage… what does ‘parking garage’ mean?” Wright asked on FS1 at the start of the segment. ” … What do all parking garages have in common? Low ceiling. Don’t drive your U-Haul in there — you’re gonna go straight through the roof. Low ceiling.

” … And why are the Patriots there? Have you seen their point differential? Fun fact about the Patriots that I don’t know if you know: Jets, Panthers, Falcons, Browns, Jags; those five teams, they’ve outscored them by 180 points. The rest of their schedule they have been outscored by four points. I don’t think you’re gonna be playing any of those teams in the playoffs.”

"Co-favorites! Chiefs. Packers. You know what The Committee? is saying? This is your Super Bowl."



Honestly, it’s not a bad point. We’re all for ripping Wright, but he might not be wrong this time.