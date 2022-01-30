Patriots Star Matthew Judon Pops Up In Promo For New ‘Halo’ TV Series

Are you ready for one of the weirdest things you’ll see all day?

During halftime of Sunday’s AFC Championship game, CBS ran a trailer for the upcoming “Halo” TV series, which will air on Paramount Plus. The trailer was decent, but would’ve been more impressive if not for a completely unnecessary cover of Phil Collins’ “In the Air Tonight.”

Anyway, during the next commercial break, CBS ran a 30-second promo for Paramount Plus, with a bizarre cast of characters humming the “Halo” theme song.

Among them: New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon, who shared the screen with Cartman, the SpongeBob pirate guy and Beavis and Butthead, among others.

Take a look:

Weird stuff.

As for Judon, he’s coming off a perplexing first season with the Patriots. Incredible over the first 13 weeks, Judon largely was a no-show over the final month-plus of the season.

