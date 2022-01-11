Here’s Who Patriots Would Face In Divisional Round If They Beat Bills

NESN Logo Sign In

Patriots fans probably should root for the Steelers this weekend.

New England will visit the Buffalo Bills on Saturday night for an AFC Wild Card round showdown. The Patriots, the sixth seed in the conference, will look to exact revenge on third-seeded Buffalo after the Bills’ Week 16 domination at Gillette Stadium.

Bill Belichick’s team will be an underdog, and deservedly so. But what would happen if the Patriots pull off the upset?

Well, it’s simple, and it all is tied to what happens when the second-seeded Kansas City Chiefs host seventh-seeded Pittsburgh on Sunday night.

Chiefs win: Patriots at Tennessee Titans in Round 2

Steelers win: Patriots visit the winner of the Las Vegas Raiders-Cincinnati Bengals game

(You can click here for the full playoff bracket.)

Yes, New England beat Tennessee during the regular season, but the rematch likely would be a completely different game if Derrick Henry, A.J. Brown and Julio Jones all are healthy. The Titans are not a good matchup for the Patriots.