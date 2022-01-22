Patriots Tight End Jonnu Smith Surprisingly Led NFL In This Stat

NESN Logo Sign In

New England Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith didn’t have the season he likely hoped for, but that doesn’t mean there weren’t any positives.

Smith finished the 2021 regular season with 28 catches, 294 receiving yards and a touchdown across 16 games of action. All three stats were a drop-off from his 2020 totals, but he also had 20 less targets on year.

Although in a smaller role, Smith still led all tight ends in yards gained after catch per reception on the season, according to Pro Football Focus.

Jonnu Smith led all Tight Ends in yards gained after the catch per reception this season (8.5) pic.twitter.com/p8u7zLrieh — PFF NE Patriots (@PFF_Patriots) January 21, 2022

It might not be the stat Smith had in mind heading into into the season for the Patriots, but it’s a positive. With another year under his belt, the 26-year-old should see increases across the board when the 2022 season comes around.