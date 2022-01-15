Raiders Vs. Bengals Live Stream: Watch NFL Wild Card Playoff Game Online

The stakes in this Las Vegas Raiders versus Cincinnati Bengals matchup are much higher than they were in their last meeting.

The teams will play Saturday at Paul Brown Stadium in the NFL’s first Super Wild Card Weekend game. The game pits a Bengals squad, which went worst-to-first to win the AFC North, against a Raiders team that is in the playoffs after missing out last season.

The quarterbacks will be in the spotlight, as Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow and Las Vegas’ Derek Carr each amassed career-highs in passing yards this season with 4,611 and 4,804, respectively.

The Bengals beat the Raiders 32-13 in Week 11.

Here’s when and how to watch Raiders versus Bengals:

When: Saturday, Jan. 15, at 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC | Universo

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | Peacock