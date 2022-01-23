Rob Gronkowski Delivers Simple Message As He Arrives For Rams-Bucs

NESN Logo Sign In

The biggest game of the season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers? The next one.

After dispatching the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC wild-card round, the Bucs now will host Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday in divisional-round action. The winner will go on to face Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers, who beat the Green Bay Packers on Saturday, in the NFC Championship Game.

Bucs tight end Rob Gronkowski is no stranger to big playoff games. So as he arrived at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, he gave a straightforward message.

“Biggest game of the year,” Gronkowski said.

Biggest game of the year ? @RobGronkowski pic.twitter.com/wwjoiMgOL4 — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) January 23, 2022

Kickoff for Rams-Bucs is set for 3 p.m. ET from Tampa. Here’s how you can watch the game online and on TV.