Rams Vs. Bucs Live Stream: Watch NFC Divisional-Round Game Online, On TV

A trip to the NFC Championship Game is on the line Sunday afternoon at Raymond James Stadium.

The reigning Super Bowl champion Buccaneers are set to host the Rams for a divisional-round contest. Both teams defended home turf in the wild-card stage of the 2021 NFL playoffs. Tampa Bay dispatched the Philadelphia Eagles, while Los Angeles trounced the Arizona Cardinals.

This will be the second meeting of the season between the Rams and the Bucs. Matthew Stafford and Co. earned a 34-24 win at SoFi Stadium, the site of Super Bowl LVI, back in Week 3. DraftKings Sportsbook tabs Tampa Bay as a 2.5-point favorite for the rematch, which has a point total set at 48.

Here’s how to watch the Rams-Bucs playoff tilt online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Jan. 23 at 3 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | NBC



