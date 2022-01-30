Sean Payton Makes Bold Prediction About NFL Overtime Rule Change

NESN Logo Sign In

Considering he stepped down as head coach of the New Orleans Saints, Sean Payton likely won’t have as direct of an input when the time comes for owners to vote on changing any NFL rules in the upcoming offseason.

But like the rest of us, Payton can express his views on Twitter, which he did as the AFC Championship Game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs headed to overtime.

“OT rules will change guaranteed if Chiefs score TD on this 1st drive,” Payton wrote on Twitter after the Chiefs won the coin toss and got the chance to score a touchdown and punch their ticket to the Super Bowl.

However, unlike in their divisional round game against the Buffalo Bills, the Chiefs did not score on their first drive, since the Bengals intercepted Patrick Mahomes and took over at their own 40-yard line.

Joe Burrow didn’t suffer the same fate as Josh Allen, who never got the chance to touch the ball before his season ended. And after all the flack the rules got last week — which Allen still hasn’t gotten over — and the fact that Burrow did make good on his opportunity to get the ball and sent the Bengals to the Super Bowl, we certainly wouldn’t be surprised to see a rule change regardless.