Skip Bayless Calls Out ‘Delusional’ Antonio Brown For Tom Brady Comments

Antonio Brown last week threw some shade at Tom Brady, despite the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback voicing support for the beleaguered wide receiver amid his controversial departure.

Skip Bayless couldn’t help but shake his head.

“I’m trying with all my might to hang in with AB, because you have said, ‘I still believe he’ll get a shot next year,’ and I don’t want anybody to lose their job completely. I’m not wishing that upon anybody — lose his career completely,” Bayless said on Monday’s episode of “Undisputed” on FS1. “But he’s making it harder and harder on me. Obviously, I’m a Brady guy, and when you went on attack mode against Tom Brady all day Friday in several interviews that you did, it’s just hard for me to hang tough with you.”

The Buccaneers officially released Brown on Thursday, four days after the seven-time Pro Bowl selection ripped off his pads and exited the field shirtless during Tampa Bay’s Week 17 win over the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. A lot happened in-between, with Brown firing shots at Bucs head coach Bruce Arians and Brady’s longtime trainer, Alex Guerrero, while going scorched earth on social media.

Brady didn’t say much following Brown’s release, the culmination of a situation that seemingly began the week prior when the Bucs refused to guarantee the remaining incentives in AB’s contract. Yet, Brown still took aim at Brady, questioning their friendship and the QB’s alleged role in negotiating said contract.

“This, on Friday, was straight delusional,” Bayless said. “It was so bad that it does make me wonder about (Brown’s) mental stability. Because he went deeper and deeper into attacking Brady, saying that he’s obviously the general manager of the team, and then he tries to make the case that if he’s really my friend, he wouldn’t force me as the GM to play on a prove-it deal.