Social Media Collectively Dunks On Aaron Rodgers After Stunning Loss

Have we seen the last of Aaron Rodgers in a Green Bay Packers jersey?

Well, the Packers’ season ended significantly earlier than Rodgers and the team had hoped and now the conversation about his potential departure is gong to run rampant over the next few months.

Green Bay’s season ended Saturday night in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs after San Francisco 49ers kicker Robbie Gould drilled a 45-yard field goal in a snow storm at Lambeau Field to take the game, 13-10.

After the surprising loss, social media absolutely lit into the Packers quarterback and yes, there was plenty of COVID-related jokes.

every corner of twitter coming together to dunk on aaron rodgers pic.twitter.com/wK305VaUbF — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) January 23, 2022

AARON RODGERS GOT HIS ASS CANCELLED FROM THE PLAYOFFS #NINERGANG — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) January 23, 2022

AARON RODGERS, 4-TIME MVP, IS NOW 7-9 IN THE PLAYOFFS SINCE HE WON THAT ONE SUPER BOWL 11 YEARS AGO. OVERHYPED, OVERRATED. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 23, 2022

Everyone stop making fun of Aaron Rodgers, he hates being needled. — Grant Brisbee (@GrantBrisbee) January 23, 2022

if you had told me at any time between 2005 and 2020 that Tom Brady would become more sympathetic than Aaron Rodgers I would?ve assumed Rodgers killed someone in a hit-and-run — Matt Ufford (@mattufford) January 23, 2022

Aaron Rodgers gonna wait for all the research to come in before he declares this score final — Drew Magary (@drewmagary) January 23, 2022

How Fauci looking at Aaron Rodgers pic.twitter.com/xmV5M15902 — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) January 23, 2022

Fun fact: Aaron Rodgers isn?t immunized against another playoff loss vs the 49ers. pic.twitter.com/UPVvoeVApi — StatMuse (@statmuse) January 23, 2022

Rodgers won?t have to worry about being Covid tested next wk or ppl trying to silence him. After this embarrassing lost. He?ll disappear and silence himself. Happy for Kyle and the 9ers. ???????????? — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) January 23, 2022

Haven't seen Aaron Rodgers in that much disbelief since he went to a dinosaur exhibit — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) January 23, 2022

Aaron Rodgers delivering on his Super Bowl boycott promise — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) January 23, 2022

Stay tuned this week when Aaron Rodgers tells Pat McAfee how mainstream media and the liberal agenda are selling the lie that the Packers lost this game — Tanya Ray Fox (@TanyaRayFox) January 23, 2022

Aaron Rodgers won't get a "shot" to win the Super Bowl this year. But he is immunized from the game — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) January 23, 2022

credible vaccine a 49ers

research playoff defense

?

Things Aaron Rodgers can?t read — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) January 23, 2022

Don’t worry, there were plenty more.