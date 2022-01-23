Social Media Collectively Dunks On Aaron Rodgers After Stunning Loss

Have we seen the last of Aaron Rodgers in a Green Bay Packers jersey?
Well, the Packers’ season ended significantly earlier than Rodgers and the team had hoped and now the conversation about his potential departure is gong to run rampant over the next few months.
Green Bay’s season ended Saturday night in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs after San Francisco 49ers kicker Robbie Gould drilled a 45-yard field goal in a snow storm at Lambeau Field to take the game, 13-10.
After the surprising loss, social media absolutely lit into the Packers quarterback and yes, there was plenty of COVID-related jokes.
Don’t worry, there were plenty more.