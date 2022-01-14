Super Bowl LVI Predictions: Our ‘Expert’ Picks As NFL Playoffs Kick Off

Super Bowl LVI final score: Packers 45, Chiefs 35. Rodgers gets another ring, solidifies himself as an all-time top-three QB and celebrates in his home state while staying as far away from his family as possible.

Lauren Campbell: Titans over Packers

While Aaron Rodgers is due for another Super Bowl ring, A.J. Brown and the return of Derrick Henry might be too much for Green Bay to overcome. The Titans earned the No. 1 seed in the AFC without Henry. Adding him back into the mix only will make Tennessee a bigger threat.

Mike Cole: Packers over Titans

Picking chalk almost feels like going out on a limb in a season like this. But in a year where no one really stands out, the Titans’ status as a well-coached, mentally tough team certainly plays, especially as they get healthy and potentially get Derrick Henry back in the fold. If the Packers can’t get to Los Angeles and hoist the Lombardi Trophy, it borders on an epic fail, as they, too, are getting legitimate stars — David Bakhtiari, Za’Darius Smith and perhaps even Jaire Alexander — back for the postseason. The stars feel aligned for Aaron Rodgers to finally get that elusive second ring.

Zack Cox: Packers over Chiefs

Green Bay was my Super Bowl pick before the season, and I’m standing by that. This is the year Aaron Rodgers finally claims his first championship since 2010 — then promptly leaves for another team. This Chiefs squad isn’t as good as the ones that won the last two AFC titles, but I don’t see a clear favorite in that conference. And when in doubt, back Patrick Mahomes.

Ricky Doyle: Packers over Bills

Green Bay not winning the Super Bowl this season would qualify as a choke. The Packers, led by an all-world quarterback/MVP frontrunner, have been the NFL’s best team since their Week 1 wake-up call against the New Orleans Saints, and every other playoff participant in both the NFC and AFC has its (in some cases glaring) vulnerabilities. Buffalo, also a well-rounded operation, will push through the AFC thanks to its own solid QB play and an excellent defense, but the Packers have the talent, the benefit of a first-round bye and notable reinforcements on the way.

Scott Edwards: Packers over Chiefs

It feels bold to say Aaron Rodgers can win the big one after back-to-back seasons of the Packers getting the No. 1 seed in the NFC only to come up short in the conference championship game both times. It’s difficult to place all the blame on the reigning MVP, but this year feels different for him and Green Bay. Rodgers is out to prove more than ever that he is the best, and a Super Bowl win over Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs would be a major statement.

Adam London: Chiefs over Packers

I’m still not totally sold on the Titans, even with Derrick Henry back in the mix. When the Chiefs are really rolling on offense, they’re virtually unstoppable. Aaron Rodgers, meanwhile, has looked like a man on a mission all season, and I think this finally is the year he gets the Packers over the NFC Championship Game hump and onto football’s biggest stage, only to fall short to Kansas City.

Patrick McAvoy: Rams over Titans

The Rams might not have finished with the best regular-season record, but they’re built for the playoffs. In each game they play, they’ll have the best defensive player on the field (Aaron Donald) — and maybe even the best two or three. Matthew Stafford is a man on a mission, Cooper Kupp just had one of the greatest seasons by a receiver in NFL history and Odell Beckham Jr. is back. The Titans are the AFC’s top seed, securing the spot without Derrick Henry. The King is back and will put the team on his back, but Los Angeles’ defensive front eventually will be too much in the Super Bowl.