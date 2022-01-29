Tom Brady Sr. Reportedly Says Son Not Retiring From NFL — Yet

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady might not be retiring after all — at least not yet, anyway.

Since ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington broke the news Saturday afternoon of Brady hanging up his cleats, Brady’s agent, Don Yee, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers both sent a very different message.

Then, Brady’s father, Tom Brady Sr., joined the party, reportedly telling Kylen Mills of San Francisco-based KRON-TV that his son has not decided to retire.

Take a look:

JUST IN: Tom Brady Sr. tells @kron4news that his son is not retiring. Brady Sr. says an online publication started circulating an unsubstantiated rumor. However a number of NFL insiders are now reporting it. @kron4news #TomBrady #NFL — Kylen Mills (@KylenMills) January 29, 2022

Additionally, Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports Boston indicated a formal announcement from Brady might not come Saturday, if at all.

Unfortunately, until Brady clears the air, we’ll all be waiting on the edge of our seats to learn about his future plans.