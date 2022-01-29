Tom Brady Retires: New Reported Details On NFL Legend’s Decision

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady long has said he wants to play quarterback in the NFL until he’s 45 years old. But the NFL legend, currently 44, has decided to retire after 22 seasons, ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington reported Saturday.

So, what changed?

Shortly after breaking the news, Schefter and Darlington published a story containing additional details.

Brady reportedly knew last Sunday’s divisional-round loss to the Los Angeles Rams likely was his last game. Over the past week, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback spent time “digesting” his feelings while preparing for what will come next.

As had been previously reported, health and family concerns factored heavily into Brady’s decision, according to Schefter and Darlington. So, too, did Brady’s understanding of Tampa’s looming roster turnover. The Bucs had hoped that Brady would return for another season.

Here’s an excerpt from the ESPN story:

Brady, 44, has been adamant for weeks that he never wanted a “farewell season,” and many who know him believed he desired a decision made without much drama leading up to it. He will shift focus to new endeavors and believes this is the right moment to end his playing career, sources said.