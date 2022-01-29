Here’s What Bruce Arians Said About Tom Brady Retirement Rumors

NESN Logo Sign In

If Tom Brady indeed plans to retire, it’s news to Bruce Arians.

Multiple credible insiders on Saturday reported that Brady, 44, has decided to retire from the NFL after 22 seasons. But, almost immediately, conflicting signals from Tom Brady Sr., Brady’s agent, Don Yee, and Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht caused immense confusion. The activity from the official TB12 Twitter account didn’t help, either.

And then there’s Arians, who provided a quote to Jenna Laine of ESPN.

“He hasn’t (decided),” Tampa Bay’s head coach told Laine. “Not even close to making up his mind yet. He told us.”

Tom Brady hasn?t informed the Bucs that he?s retiring. Bruce Arians told me, ?He hasn?t. Not even close to making up his mind yet. He told us.? — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) January 29, 2022

Hey, at least Devin McCourty is having fun amid this total mess.

How this story ends remains to be seen. Follow NESN.com on its various platforms for the latest developments on Brady’s reported retirement.