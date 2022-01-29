Bucs Reporter Confirms Tom Brady Remains Undecided About Retirement

NESN Logo Sign In

Put those Tom Brady retirement parties on hold, everyone.

Multiple NFL insiders, including Adam Schefter, reported Saturday that Brady has decided to retire from the NFL after 22 seasons. However, tweets from the quarterback’s agent, Don Yee, and the official TB12 Twitter account helped compound confusion caused by reports of Brady not informing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers of his decision.

Then, NFL reporter Michael Silver revealed that Brady on Saturday reached out to Bucs general manager Jason Licht to inform him that he had not made a decision on retirement. Tampa reporter Greg Auman of The Athletic confirmed the report in a separate tweet.

Take a look:

Just to confirm @MikeSilver's reporting, Tom Brady has told Bucs GM Jason Licht since ESPN's report this afternoon that he has not made a decision about retirement. Doesn't mean he won't, but he hasn't yet, by any normal standards for letting an employer know. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) January 29, 2022

So, where does that leave us? Your guess is as good as ours.

At this point, it’s hard to imagine Brady not clearing the air and announcing his retirement. However, there is mounting evidence indicating his mind might not be made up. Stay tuned.