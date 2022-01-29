NFL Rumors: Tom Brady Retirement Announcement Coming Soon?

NESN Logo Sign In

Is the Tom Brady era really coming to an end?

Retirement rumors have swirled around the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback after their season came to an end in the NFC divisional-round game against the Los Angeles Rams. Brady revealed in a lengthy Instagram post that he wasn’t really thinking about his future just yet, and did note he wanted to talk it over with his family and make the best choice for them.

But a new report suggests the 44-year-old will make an announcement sooner rather than later.

CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora, citing “several sources” within “Brady’s inner circle,” reported he will “most likely reveal his future plans in the coming days,” and there is “growing anticipation” Brady could announce his retirement next week.

La Canfora also reported Brady wanted to give the Bucs time to make plans for life after the QB.

Make of this what you will. La Canfora certainly is no Adam Schefter, but Brady’s future has been a hot topic since his season ended.

Now we play the waiting game.