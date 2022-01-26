Triston Casas, Red Sox Prospect, Can’t Wait For Call-Up To Major Leagues

NESN Logo Sign In

Triston Casas knows where he wants to be and when.

The Boston Red Sox prospect told reporters Wednesday he’s aiming to earn a call-up to the major leagues “as soon as possible,” per The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier.

Triston Casas, taking part in the Red Sox "Winter Warm-Up" for prospects, says his timetable to reach the big leagues is "as soon as possible." Given that he's starting the year in Triple-A, he does see this as a different season than past ones. — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) January 26, 2022

Casas currently is participating in the Red Sox’s Winter Warm-Up camp in Fort Myers, Fla. He likely will start the 2022 season with Triple-A Worcester, but he intends to play so well at the highest level of the minor leagues that Boston will promote him to the bigs sooner rather than later.

The Red Sox selected Casas in the first round of the 2018 MLB Draft. He performed well last year in the minors, with Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics and in the Arizona Fall League.

Casas told Speier in November that completing each step in his development was of utmost importance in 2021. However, his goal for the 2022 campaign is to show Red Sox brass he’s ready to contribute in Boston.

“I feel like every year has been my year (to reach the Red Sox),” Casas said during a video conference, as shared on Twitter by NBC Sports Boston. ” ? I know that it’s gonna happen one day. I just want to be prepared as well as possible and make an impact when I get there, more importantly, and hit the floor rolling and not look back and hopefully get a one-way ticket.”