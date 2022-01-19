Ty Law Isn’t Buying This Narrative About Patriots’ Blowout Loss To Bills

NESN Logo Sign In

Ty Law was not pleased with the Patriots’ body language last Saturday night at Highmark Stadium.

That said, the Hall of Fame cornerback doesn’t believe New England’s collective look was indicative of the team’s mental state heading into the wild-card game.

After the Patriots were dealt a 30-point, season-ending loss by the Buffalo Bills, many argued Bill Belichick’s team wasn’t mentally prepared for the primetime postseason tilt. Law, who played under Belichick for five seasons, has a tough time believing that was the case.

“I call (expletive),” Law said Tuesday on “The Greg Hill Show,” as transcribed by WEEI. “How are you not mentally ready to go? You know what the stakes are, you’ve been playing football your whole life. I don’t buy that at all. If you can’t do it yourself, one of your teammates should’ve tapped you on the shoulder to get you right. Not mentally prepared to play? That’s a personal issue. That shouldn’t be a team issue. This is the playoffs, man. There ain’t no excuses like that. What could possibly happen after somebody has won that many rings? I don’t buy that.”

The fact of the matter is it probably wouldn’t have mattered if the Patriots were mentally sharp to the highest degree or not locked in at all. The end result likely would have been the same, as Buffalo over the past month proved it’s in a different class than New England.