Young Bruins Fan Overjoyed After Brad Marchand Selfie Video Goes Viral

Aiden Smith admitted he was initially a bit puzzled when Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand walked through the tunnel after pregame warmups Thursday only to grab Aiden’s phone from his outstretched arm.

“I see (Taylor) Hall come down, that’s pretty cool, and I see Marchand,” Aiden, 12, told NESN after finishing his Friday at Stoneham Central Middle School. “Marchand comes down, he stops, he goes back. He takes my phone, he says ‘Thank you.’ And then from the little bit that I can see, I can see him holding the phone to his height, just walking down the tunnel.

“I’m thinking ‘Okay, what’s he going to do? Am I in trouble? Is he going to do something cool like bring it to the locker room?’ I have so many emotions going on in my head,” Aiden explained.

Aiden, upon receiving his phone back from Marchand himself, which he thought was awesome in its own right, then jumped over a few rows of seats at TD Garden and shouted to his father, George.

“‘Brad just took my phone!,’ ” Aiden exclaimed.

Aiden had all of the questions that initially swirled in his head quickly answered. Marchand brought Aiden’s phone into the tunnel, turned the already-recording video into selfie mode and took part in an unforgettable 15-second cameo.

“I didn’t know what he was going to do with it. I didn’t know if I got in trouble ’cause you’re not supposed to do that, but he just recorded a nice, friendly message,” Aiden said.