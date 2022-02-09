BC, Harvard Erupt For Three Goals In Seven Minutes In Women’s Beanpot Final

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — Boston College and Harvard both came ready to play Tuesday for the 2022 Women’s Beanpot final.

Harvard jumped out to a quick lead thanks to a goal from center Kristin Della Rovere just under three minutes into the contest. That score held for the remainder of the first period, but Boston College didn’t falter.

The Eagles evened the score at one with a goal of their own 57 seconds into the second period off of a strike from sophomore forward Maddie Crowley-Cahill. The tie didn’t last long though as Harvard responded with a goal of their own to break the tie just under three minutes later with Taze Thompson lighting the lamp.

Crowley-Cahill and Boston College responded right back to even the score at two with 13:06 remaining before the second intermission.

You can check out all three goals below:

GOAL! Taze Thompson puts the Crimson right back in front!



Harvard goes back ahead of BC 2-1 early in the second period of the Beanpot Championship!



Watch Live:

? (NESN+) https://t.co/KFLeZDbYUC

? (CSL) https://t.co/1Or67nbzdb#GoCrimson #OneCrimson pic.twitter.com/NGvUM0rlOM — Harvard W Hockey (@HarvardWHockey) February 9, 2022

? That's Maddie Crowley-Cahill's second goal of the period and that's Willow Corson's 50th career point and that's a tie game, 2-2!#ForBoston? pic.twitter.com/fCWnXbgMJk — Boston College Women's Hockey (@BC_WHockey) February 9, 2022

There was no shortage of excitement over at Matthews Arena for the championship.