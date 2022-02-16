Brad Marchand Appeal: Timeline Unknown; Patrice Bergeron Weighs In

NESN Logo Sign In

Brad Marchand should learn the fate of his six-game suspension in the near future after having his appeal heard Wednesday afternoon.

The Boston Bruins forward was slapped with the suspension after hitting Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry from behind before swiping at him with his stick last week. Marchand has missed three games thus far.

He did practice with the Bruins on Wednesday, but head coach Bruce Cassidy wasn’t quite sure just when they’ll find out just how long they will be without Marchand.

“Some time (Wednesday) afternoon he has his meeting. Whatever the appeal process is, I assume he meets with his lawyers, they make their case,” Cassidy told reporters, per team-provided video. “I don’t know, I’ve never been through one. I think he’s already had his chance to talk to George Parros. … I know it’s this afternoon. I don’t know how long it typically takes. I’m sure there’s a precedent out there, but, hopefully it goes in his favor.

Even if one game is shaved off, Marchand would be eligible to return against the Colorado Avalanche, which would be huge for the Bruins.

Patrice Bergeron, who was injured in the same game Marchand lost his cool, believes it was just a “heat of the moment” thing for Marchand and doesn’t think it warranted six games.

“The heat of the moment got the best of him,” Bergeron told reporters. “That being said, I don’t think it deserves a six-game suspension. Even on the other side, I don’t think they thought it deserved a six-game suspension. I understand he’s got a history. I understand all of that. Maybe it is a suspendable play because of that. That being said, I don’t think it is a six-game suspension.”