Here’s When Tom Brady Will Be Eligible For Pro Football Hall Of Fame

Go ahead and start those Tom Brady Hall of Fame countdown clocks.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced Tuesday in a tweet Brady first will become eligible for induction in 2027. Brady announced his retirement from the NFL Tuesday, and the Hall of Fame didn’t wait long to tell the world when it first might open its waiting arms to TB12.

“With the news of @TomBrady’s retirement today, he would first be eligible for the Hall of Fame in 2027,” the Hall wrote in a tweet.

With the news of @TomBrady's retirement today, he would first be eligible for the Hall of Fame in 2027.@Patriots | @Buccaneers pic.twitter.com/Rh44Dy0ZfI — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) February 1, 2022

A player must be retired for five years before he can be considered for Hall of Fame enshrinement.

If there ever has been a bigger shoo-in for Pro Football Hall of Fame induction than Brady, we’d like to meet him. Brady’s résumé, per the Bucs, includes the following records: seven Super Bowl wins; five Super Bowl MVP awards; 15 Pro Bowl selections; 243 regular season wins; 35 playoff wins; 7.263 pass completions; 84,520 passing yards and 624 touchdown passes.

Yeah, Brady will headline his Hall of Fame class.