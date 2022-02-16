Could Sean McVay Leave Rams For TV Job? NFL Insider Weighs In

NESN Logo Sign In

Aaron Donald isn’t the only prominent member of the Rams who hasn’t committed to returning to Los Angeles for the 2022 NFL season.

Sean McVay recently went with “we’ll see” when asked if he will be back as head coach of the Rams for a sixth season. McVay made the remark to the Los Angeles Times’ Dylan Hernández one day after Los Angeles won Super Bowl LVI at its home stadium.

The theory has been kicked around that the 36-year-old McVay could make a shift to the broadcast booth if he decides to walk away from the Rams this offseason. But based on what ESPN NFL insider Dan Graziano is hearing, we probably shouldn’t count on McVay taking that path in the coming months.

“The sense I get is that this is a similar situation to Donald’s, in that McVay is hoping the Rams do right by him on a new contract that pays him at or near the top of the head-coach salary rankings,” Graziano wrote. “There’s no reason to believe they wouldn’t, but we’ll see how the negotiations go.

“Based on the information I’ve been able to gather, I’d be surprised if McVay were to step away from coaching at age 36. With Matthew Stafford in Los Angeles at least one more year, it’s more likely McVay decides to run it back as long as he has the quarterback he trusts to get it done. If the Rams hadn’t gotten Stafford and were still beating their heads against the Jared Goff wall, maybe. But I think McVay has a strong thing going here and my bet is he sticks around.”

The Rams already know one important piece of their Super Bowl-winning coaching staff will not be back for the organization’s title defense. Kevin O’Connell on Wednesday was announced as the new head coach of the Minnesota Vikings.