How Season With Patriots Helped Inspire NFL’s Newest Head Coach

NESN Logo Sign In

Kevin O’Connell didn’t spend much time with the New England Patriots. Only about 16 months, from the 2008 NFL Draft through the end of the 2009 preseason.

And though his on-field achievements during those 16 months were minimal — O’Connell appeared in two games and attempted six passes as Matt Cassel’s backup — that period laid the groundwork for what would become a flourishing coaching career.

Days after winning Super Bowl LVI as the Los Angeles Rams’ offensive coordinator, the 36-year-old O’Connell officially was announced Wednesday as the next head coach of the Minnesota Vikings. One week earlier, he reflected on how his brief stint in New England helped shape his future.

“I always tell people this,” O’Connell said during a Super Bowl week video conference. “I feel like although I felt like I was thrown into the deep end of the pool a little bit as a player, coming out of college (and) going into that football culture was an unbelievable learning experience for me. And I feel like at that moment, mentally, I felt myself finding that love of the other side of it — potentially getting into coaching once I got done playing.”

Rams OC (and soon-to-be Vikings HC) Kevin O'Connell spent his rookie year with the Patriots in 2008. Said his time under Belichick helped inspire him to eventually pursue coaching. Called it "an unbelievable learning experience." pic.twitter.com/zN1eeqkVnh — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) February 10, 2022

Playing under Bill Belichick, O’Connell said, taught him to be detail-oriented and value the importance of complementary football — two of Belichick’s main tenets.

“Just the process,” O’Connell said. “The detail, the unbelievable focus of our team and our coaching staff — and it all starts at the top with Coach Belichick — the ability to, week in and week out, prepare a football team for how they’re going to go about going out and trying to win a football game against different opponents and different challenges — because every single week in this league, it is really hard to win football games — able to center the focus of the team in all three phases to go out and really execute game plans week in, week out. Short week, long week, coming off a bye, whatever it was.