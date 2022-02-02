David Pastrnak Nets 13th (!) Goal In Last 15 Games Vs. Kraken

NESN Logo Sign In

There’s a first time for everything, and Tuesday that meant David Pastrnak scoring a goal against the Seattle Kraken.

In the two clubs’ first meeting in NHL history since the expansion, the Bruins star put Boston up 1-0 during the second period. Teammate Brandon Carlo had just drawn a trip and put the Bruins on the power play.

The goal was Pastrnak’s 13th in his last 15 games, and it was assisted by Taylor Hall. You could say things are going well for both since Boston switched up its second line.